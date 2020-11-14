Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.