W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.35. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co. news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

