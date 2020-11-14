Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

