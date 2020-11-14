Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Waters by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Waters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 24,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Waters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,051. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

