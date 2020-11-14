Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $35.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE WBS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

