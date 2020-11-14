WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

