Wedbush Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 211.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

