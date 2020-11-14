Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.