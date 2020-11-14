Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 306,412 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $120,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 261.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 244.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 655.19 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

