Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WNEB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

