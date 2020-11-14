Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) Insider Sells A$3,809,360.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook sold 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00), for a total value of A$3,809,360.00 ($2,720,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.20.

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

