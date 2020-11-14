Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.