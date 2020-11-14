Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:WPM opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a PE ratio of 75.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Also, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at C$787,970.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

