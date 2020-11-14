Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Denise M. Faltischek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Mcmillin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $104,670 in the last ninety days.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.