WidePoint (WYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

WYY stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

