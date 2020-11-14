William Arthur Self Sells 34,331 Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total value of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Shares of CBP opened at GBX 197.96 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.46. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L)’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

