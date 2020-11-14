William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,691,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,571,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

