William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $2,498,186.70. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,817. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

