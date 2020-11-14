William Blair Weighs in on Allakos Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.15). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

