William Blair Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

NYSE:ROK opened at $239.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

