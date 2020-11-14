William James Farrell III Sells 2,800 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $104,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PDEX stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.44. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

