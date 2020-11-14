WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

