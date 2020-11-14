Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.