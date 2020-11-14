Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XERS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

