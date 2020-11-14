XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $37.00 at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,718,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,622,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,010. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $13,087,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

