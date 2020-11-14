Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,567. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

