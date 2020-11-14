Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Simon Dodd Acquires 2,439 Shares of Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd purchased 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.70. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.