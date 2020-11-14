Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Simon Dodd Buys 2,439 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a market cap of $293.69 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.70. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

