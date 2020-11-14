Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

