Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 84,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $328,192.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,048.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 198,704 shares of company stock valued at $773,771. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

