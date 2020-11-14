Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $5.50. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.42 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $24.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.62 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $311.71 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,345,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

