Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $3.19 EPS

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,434,000 after purchasing an additional 509,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 922.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 318,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 287,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 518,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 156,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 144,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

