Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,789 shares of company stock worth $134,200. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 21.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $11.39 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $277.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

