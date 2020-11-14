Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. SPS Commerce also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.