Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

