Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 359.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,533 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 896,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.