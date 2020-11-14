Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of PTC opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

