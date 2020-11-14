Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

