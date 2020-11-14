Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.