Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.14. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MannKind by 412.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

