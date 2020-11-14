Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,632,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,161 shares of company stock worth $2,953,963. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $19,556,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

