Zacks Investment Research Lowers A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $193,891.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $620,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

