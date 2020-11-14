Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of FFBC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

