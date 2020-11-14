Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.