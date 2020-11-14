Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTIL. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

