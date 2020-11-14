Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,912 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

