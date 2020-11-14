Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.05.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,078 shares of company stock worth $226,797 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 106.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

