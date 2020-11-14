Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,269 shares of company stock worth $10,008,147. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

