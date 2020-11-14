Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ZIX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

