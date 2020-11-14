Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $158.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,920. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

